Chicago Bears rookie still isn’t practicing amid injury, contract issue

The Chicago Bears held their first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. While all players were in attendance, not everyone was participating in practice.

The Bears’ top pick in April’s draft, Colston Loveland, won’t be a full participant until training camp as he recovers from a shoulder surgery he had on Jan. 29. The Bears’ second-round pick, wide receiver Luther Burden III, missed voluntary OTAs in May due to a soft tissue injury.

The Chicago Bears had three players sidelined on Tuesday

Per Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune, Burden, cornerback Kyler Gordon, and linebacker T.J. Edwards didn’t participate at practice on Tuesday due to soft-tissue injuries.

“Bears wrapped up day one of veteran minicamp practice,” Hammond posted on X. “Kyler Gordon, T.J. Edwards and Luther Burden remain sidelined by what Ben Johnson described as soft-tissue injuries.”

Bears wrapped up day one of veteran minicamp practice. Kyler Gordon, T.J. Edwards and Luther Burden remain sidelined by what Ben Johnson described as soft-tissue injuries. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) June 3, 2025

Luther Burden III has not signed his rookie deal

Edwards and Gordon recently signed new contract extensions with the Bears. It isn’t a big deal that the two experienced players are missing practice in June.

However, Burden is missing critical opportunities to build chemistry with quarterback Caleb Williams during OTAs. Burden is also missing practice as his agent negotiates his rookie contract.

While the value of Burden’s four-year $11.1 million contract isn’t up for dispute, the rookie is one of three Bears’ draft picks from the second round who have not signed their rookie deals while they argue with the front office.

Burden, defensive tackle Shemar Turner, and offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo saw the top two picks in the second round (Jayden Higgins, Texans, and Carson Schwesinger, Browns) receive fully guaranteed contracts, something that appears to be holding up the finalization process.

