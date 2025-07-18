Chicago Bears’ drama with rookie comes to an end after record deal

Last year, the Chicago Bears waited until the eve of rookies reporting to training camp for Caleb Williams to sign his deal with the team. On Friday, the Bears finally signed the last rookie deal for the 2025 class.

The Bears were one of many teams waiting for second-round picks to get sorted out after the Houston Texans gave wide receiver Jayden Higgins, the No. 34 pick, a fully guaranteed deal. That was the first time a second-round pick received a fully guaranteed deal.

On Thursday, the Bears signed offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo and defensive lineman Shemar Turner to their respective rookie deals. They did not receive fully guaranteed deals.

The Chicago Bears are giving Luther Burden a big contract

On Friday, the Bears signed Luther Burden III to a fully guaranteed contract, the first time that has ever happened for the No. 39 pick.

“Chicago Bears reached agreement today with second-round pick WR Luther Burden III on a fully-guaranteed, $10.965 million contract, marking the first time in NFL history that the 39th pick has secured a fully-guaranteed deal, per the @WINSportsGroup,” Adam Schefter of ESPN posted on X.

Chicago Bears reached agreement today with second-round pick WR Luther Burden III on a fully-guaranteed, $10.965 million contract, marking the first time in NFL history that the 39th pick has secured a fully-guaranteed deal, per the @WINSportsGroup. pic.twitter.com/NuMzmRo0IL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 18, 2025

The drama for the Bears is officially over before rookies are set to report to Halas Hall for training camp on Saturday.

Burden missed veteran minicamps during OTAs this spring as he dealt with a soft tissue injury. Now that his contract is signed, Burden should be on the practice field during training camp.

Hopefully, the Missouri standout can participate in practice. He and rookie tight end Colston Loveland have plenty of catching up to do with quarterback Caleb Williams after dealing with injuries this spring.

