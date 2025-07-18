Trending
Bears

Chicago Bears’ drama with rookie comes to an end after record deal

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III speaks during the Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III speaks during the Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Last year, the Chicago Bears waited until the eve of rookies reporting to training camp for Caleb Williams to sign his deal with the team. On Friday, the Bears finally signed the last rookie deal for the 2025 class.

The Bears were one of many teams waiting for second-round picks to get sorted out after the Houston Texans gave wide receiver Jayden Higgins, the No. 34 pick, a fully guaranteed deal. That was the first time a second-round pick received a fully guaranteed deal.

On Thursday, the Bears signed offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo and defensive lineman Shemar Turner to their respective rookie deals. They did not receive fully guaranteed deals.

The Chicago Bears are giving Luther Burden a big contract

MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox
Bears rookie Luther Burden III throws out a ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

On Friday, the Bears signed Luther Burden III to a fully guaranteed contract, the first time that has ever happened for the No. 39 pick.

“Chicago Bears reached agreement today with second-round pick WR Luther Burden III on a fully-guaranteed, $10.965 million contract, marking the first time in NFL history that the 39th pick has secured a fully-guaranteed deal, per the @WINSportsGroup,” Adam Schefter of ESPN posted on X.

The drama for the Bears is officially over before rookies are set to report to Halas Hall for training camp on Saturday.

Burden missed veteran minicamps during OTAs this spring as he dealt with a soft tissue injury. Now that his contract is signed, Burden should be on the practice field during training camp.

Hopefully, the Missouri standout can participate in practice. He and rookie tight end Colston Loveland have plenty of catching up to do with quarterback Caleb Williams after dealing with injuries this spring.

Chicago Bears Luther Burden
Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III warms up during rookie minicamp. Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

