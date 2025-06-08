What Maddy Westbeld Brings to the Chicago Sky: Strength, Size, and Midwest Grit

From a standout high school career at Kettering Fairmont in Ohio to clutch performances for Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament, Maddy Westbeld’s journey reflects the heart and grind of Midwest hoops. With every pivot, screen, and pull-up jumper, she brings a team-first mentality shaped by her roots.

Rebounding Prowess Defines Her Interior Game

Maddy Westbeld has earned recognition for her rebounding abilities, consistently ranking among the leaders on her teams. At Notre Dame, she pulled down 7.5 rebounds per game during the 2022-23 season, with multiple double-digit rebounding performances against ranked opponents. Her ability to anticipate shot trajectories and box out aggressively allows her to secure possessions for her team.

At 6-foot-3, she combines length with physical toughness, making her an asset on both ends of the floor. Her offensive rebounding often results in second-chance points, a key factor in close games and a trait WNBA teams prioritize in hybrid forwards.

Mid-Range Scoring Arsenal

Westbeld’s mid-range game is built on strong fundamentals and high basketball IQ. She regularly knocked down 15-footers at Notre Dame, especially off pick-and-pop actions. Her shooting percentage from the field hovered around 49% during key stretches of her junior and senior seasons.

What makes her jumper reliable isn’t just form—it’s her shot selection. She rarely forces contested looks, instead waiting for defenders to sag or switch late. This discipline mirrors that of seasoned pros like Elena Delle Donne, who thrive in mid-range zones. Westbeld’s quick release and soft touch make her a reliable scoring option in late-clock scenarios.

Vision and Passing in the Halfcourt

As a forward with point-forward instincts, Westbeld often initiated offense from the top of the key or high post. Her passing vision is advanced for her size, and she routinely found cutting guards with bounce passes or skip-outs to open shooters.

She averaged 2.3 assists per game in her final season, often serving as a secondary facilitator when Notre Dame guards faced full-court pressure. Her feel for the game allows her to operate like a floor general in spurts, drawing comparisons to versatile WNBA forwards like Alyssa Thomas, who blend size with the ability to move the ball.

Defensive Versatility and Mobility

Defensively, Westbeld is a coach’s dream. She can guard both wings and posts, switching on screens without getting exposed. Her lateral quickness and understanding of angles let her cut off drives and rotate on help defense without overcommitting.

During the ACC Tournament, she held opponents to under 40% shooting when guarding 1-on-1, thanks to her positioning and quick recovery. She averaged 1.2 steals and nearly a block per game, showcasing how her defensive impact extends beyond her matchup. This adaptability gives the Sky the ability to use her in a variety of defensive schemes, both in man and zone sets.

Midwest Roots Fueling Her Grit

Growing up in Kettering, Ohio, Westbeld developed a toughness that shows every time she dives for a loose ball or battles through contact. Her time at Kettering Fairmont High School was marked by a relentless work ethic, leading her team to a state championship appearance.

The competitive spirit and community-focused mindset that defines Midwest athletes shaped her identity early on. That grit traveled with her to South Bend and is now embedded in her game with the Sky.

Basketball fans across the Midwest, especially in her home state, are watching her development closely—some through platforms like Ohio sportsbooks, where college-to-pro transitions bring a new level of excitement.

From Kettering Fairmont to South Bend

Westbeld was a five-star recruit coming out of Kettering Fairmont, where she averaged 19.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game in her senior season. She was named Ohio Ms. Basketball finalist and was ranked among the top 25 players nationally by ESPN. Her transition to Notre Dame was seamless.

As a freshman, she averaged 15.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, earning ACC All-Freshman Team honors. By her junior year, she was a steady two-way contributor, helping lead the Irish to the Sweet 16 in 2022 with clutch performances against UMass and Oklahoma in the opening rounds.

NCAA Tournament Experience

Westbeld’s presence in high-pressure tournament games showcased her poise and leadership. In the 2022 NCAA Tournament, she recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds against UMass, and followed it with 17 points and eight boards versus Oklahoma.

Her ability to elevate her game on the national stage signaled her readiness for the next level. She thrived in hostile environments and delivered efficient performances, shooting over 50% in back-to-back tournament games. Her clutch rebounding and shot-making under pressure became trademarks of her post-season presence.

Comparison to WNBA Forwards

Westbeld’s game doesn’t fit a single mold—she’s a hybrid forward with traits pulled from some of the league’s most respected veterans. Her rebounding and defensive versatility resemble Alyssa Thomas, known for her physicality and playmaking from the forward spot.

Meanwhile, her shooting form and mid-range scoring are reminiscent of Elena Delle Donne, whose smooth mechanics make her deadly in space. Westbeld doesn’t copy these players, but her style intersects with theirs in meaningful ways. That hybrid skill set makes her a valuable rotational piece who can adapt to different lineups and coaching systems.

Mental Toughness and Team-First Mentality

Every coach who’s worked with Westbeld highlights one thing: her team-first mentality. She’s not the loudest voice in the locker room, but her actions resonate louder. Whether setting hard screens, boxing out tirelessly, or rotating on defense to cover a teammate’s mistake, she embraces the little things.

Her selflessness is rooted in accountability, and her leadership by example made her a favorite among Notre Dame coaches and teammates. She rarely chased stats and focused instead on making winning plays. That mindset is priceless in a league where chemistry and unselfish play often separate contenders from also-rans.

Transitioning to the Chicago Sky

Westbeld’s transition to the Chicago Sky brings depth and flexibility to a team looking to redefine its post-identity. With veterans like Elizabeth Williams and rising stars in the mix, Westbeld can slide into different lineups and make immediate contributions with her rebounding and defense.

She may not be starting right away, but her ability to space the floor, set intelligent screens, and defend multiple positions will earn her minutes. Her basketball IQ and composure make her coachable, and the Sky coaching staff sees her as a long-term asset who can grow into a core rotation piece.

The Broader Impact of Her Development

Maddy Westbeld’s rise from Kettering to Notre Dame and now to the WNBA reflects a roadmap for young players across the Midwest. Her story is proof that you don’t have to grow up in a basketball hotbed or be the flashiest scorer to make it big.

Grit, fundamentals, and consistency matter. She’s already inspiring a new generation of girls in Ohio and Indiana who see themselves in her path. Her journey also strengthens recruiting pipelines from Midwest high schools to elite college programs and, eventually, the pros. Her presence in Chicago solidifies her as one of the region’s top ambassadors for the game.

