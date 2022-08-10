Soldier Field doesn’t look game ready

Multiple Chicago Bears players grumbled about the state of Soldier Field’s grass after practice Wednesday. If the city of Chicago wants to keep the Bears from leaving for Arlington Heights with a fancy new dome, they might do better to show they care by nurturing the current sod.

The Bears practiced at Soldier Field Tuesday for “Family Fest”. Beat reporters were pointing out issues with the field during practice Tuesday.

It’s preseason for the Soldier Field sod, too. Elton John must have torn into it over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/P9WN71IlAZ — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 9, 2022

Kicker Cario Santos had the most complaints about the grass. Understandable, as he uses the field (or in this case patches of dirt) to move the football and needs a solid foundation to kick properly.

Bears K Cairo Santos knows nothing but blunt honesty. So his critique of the woeful Aug. field conditions at Soldier Field were direct. "The grass isn’t great. Again. It was really sandy. which I expected." — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) August 10, 2022

There's no reason that the #Bears should have to play on such a low quality of grass. Cairo Santos saying he had to stop practicing on a high school field because it was much better than Soldier Field says it all. But the Chicago Park District hasn't cared in years… — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) August 10, 2022

You can already sense some frustration from Cairo Santos after the awful field conditions at Soldier Field yesterday. "Especially Week 1. I've seen better." Upside: It gave Trenton Gill a crash course on having to move the spot of the kick to find a better patch of grass. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 10, 2022

#Bears kicker Cairo Santos was asked about the field conditions at Soldier Field. He mentioned that over the summer he was practicing at a high school turf field a lot and at one point realized, "I’m getting too comfortable." He moved over to the grass soccer field. https://t.co/huKotp6h6D — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 10, 2022

Robert Quinn agrees that the field isn’t maintained properly

Robert Quinn confirming Cairo Santos' assertion that the Soldier Field turf is not great. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) August 10, 2022

#bears kicker Cairo Santos said he had to stop practicing on a high school field because it was too much better than Soldier Field. Robert Quinn jokingly chined in saying “he’s just now figuring that out” No one wants to play there — DBNB (@DaBadNewsBears) August 10, 2022

The Chicago Park District is failing in its duties to take care of the field they own. It’s especially tragic considering the city ostensibly wants to keep the Bears in Chicago. The field has not been maintained properly for years.

Former Bears players Lance Briggs and Robbie Gould have commented recently on the conditions at the stadium and how the city has neglected the Bears. It appears Chicago is more about offering lip service to keeping the Bears for positive publicity than actually trying to keep them.

A pristine Arlington Heights field cannot come soon enough.

