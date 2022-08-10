Trending
Maintenance of Soldier Field’s grass has Bears players critical of city of Chicago

Soldier Field

Soldier Field doesn’t look game ready

Multiple Chicago Bears players grumbled about the state of Soldier Field’s grass after practice Wednesday. If the city of Chicago wants to keep the Bears from leaving for Arlington Heights with a fancy new dome, they might do better to show they care by nurturing the current sod.

The Bears practiced at Soldier Field Tuesday for “Family Fest”. Beat reporters were pointing out issues with the field during practice Tuesday.

Kicker Cario Santos had the most complaints about the grass. Understandable, as he uses the field (or in this case patches of dirt) to move the football and needs a solid foundation to kick properly.

Robert Quinn agrees that the field isn’t maintained properly

The Chicago Park District is failing in its duties to take care of the field they own. It’s especially tragic considering the city ostensibly wants to keep the Bears in Chicago. The field has not been maintained properly for years.

Former Bears players Lance Briggs and Robbie Gould have commented recently on the conditions at the stadium and how the city has neglected the Bears. It appears Chicago is more about offering lip service to keeping the Bears for positive publicity than actually trying to keep them.

A pristine Arlington Heights field cannot come soon enough.

