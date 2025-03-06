In the past few days, the Chicago Bears have finally begun to invest in the trenches for the 2025 season.

Chicago has officially started to upgrade their offensive line. They traded a 2026 fourth round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for two-time All-Pro guard Joe Thuney and a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for former Pro-Bowl guard Jonah Jackson.

The Bears finally have new starting left and right guards. Thuney is one of the best guards in the league and is already expected to receive an extension from the Bears. Some people are worried about Jackson due to him being injured last season and having a down year. However, Jackson played his best football when he was in Detroit, with Bears head coach Ben Johnson as his offensive coordinator.

There’s no doubt that the Bears head coach has had heavy input in both these trades, especially the Jackson trade. Johnson has definitely sees Jackson as a key part of this offensive line.

Many offensive line experts are praising the Chicago Bears for this trade

Since trading for the former Rams guard, many experts, including former offensive linemen, have had nothing but positive things to say about Jackson and have praised the Bears for getting him.

Former NFL player Justin Pugh had great things to say about Jackson, before he was even traded. Pugh knows the position well as he started 131 games at guard in his NFL career:

Someone who needs a left guard go trade for this man. Go turn on 2022-2023 lions tape. Jonah jumps off the tape. Weird how this went down in LA. https://t.co/whv4qXeSPy — Justin Pugh (@JustinPugh) February 26, 2025

This stat really stands out the most for me for the two trades the #Bears pulled off these last two days. Jonah Jackson’s lone season with the Rams is forgettable. But he’s still a capable player who’s been a Pro Bowler before. Joe Thuney is as good as they get. pic.twitter.com/g8zbKdMpMv — Erik Duerrwaechter (@EDuerrwaechter) March 5, 2025

Even after a down season, Jonah Jackson’s pass block rate is phenomenal. A massive upgrade to this always struggling offensive line.

When Jackson was healthy in DET, he was trending to be a legit top 5-OG https://t.co/X2LXhqJpRJ — Duke Manyweather (@BigDuke50) March 4, 2025

It’s great to see that Chicago is finally investing in the offensive line. With over 51 million dollars left in cap-space, they still will have plenty of opportunities to sign a starting center, a pass rusher, and even an addition at wide receiver.

