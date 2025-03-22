All-Pro TE pleads for Chicago Bears to sign him, wants to end career there

The Chicago Bears added a couple of All-Pro players to their roster this offseason. One more wants to join the party.

The Bears sent a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for four-time All-Pro offensive guard Joe Thuney. He made first-team All-Pro in 2023 and 2024.

Chicago signed All-Pro (2019) defensive tackle Grady Jarrett in free agency. Those moves give the Bears two quality starters for the trenches.

All-Pro tight end wants to play with the Chicago Bears

During an appearance this week on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, All-Pro tight end Marcedes Lewis confirmed that he’s trying to play in 2025, his 20th season in the league. His preference is to re-sign with the Bears.

“That’s best case scenario,” Lewis said of signing with the Bears. “I’ve been there the last two years. I’m familiar with their process and that work and what they expect and what’s expected of me. Right? And obviously, they fired the coaching staff, but they kept my tight end coach (Jim Dray) who I’ve had the last two years there.

“And so it would be great to finish my career with him. Jim Dray is somebody that I respect a lot. And he brings the best out of us in that room. And being able to continue to watch Cole Kmet kind of develop and do his thing as he comes into his own would just be a blessing. So obviously, what I can control is being my personal best and working out and doing my thing, and I’ll be ready when that time comes.”

Marcedes Lewis has received interest from NFL teams

Lewis said there have been a “few teams probing” to see if he is interested in playing in 2025.

At 40, NFL teams know he brings more to a roster than pass-catching ability. He’s always been a strong blocker and a great teammate in the locker room.

Lewis has appeared in 34 games and started eight for Chicago. He’s caught five passes for 31 yards and one touchdown during that span.

Per Pro Football Focus, Lewis earned an 80.9 overall grade for pass blocking in 2024 and a 58.0 grade for run blocking.

The Bears could be looking to upgrade their roster at tight end in the upcoming draft. Chicago recently signed veteran TE Durham Smythe in free agency. The team has TEs Kmet, Smythe, Stephen Carlson, Joel Wilson, and Jordan Murray on the roster.

