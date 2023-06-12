Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen are teaming up to launch a new podcast on their relationship

The feud between Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan may add another chapter, well at least on Scottie’s part. On Monday, Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan and Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen announced they are starting a new podcast.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have been a fling for months now and it clearly made Scottie upset. So when the two announced the news of the podcast titled “separation anxiety” I can’t imagine it made Scottie happy.

The podcast will reportedly explore their relationship together, but how much of it is still to be heard. We also don’t know if they will dive into the Scottie and MJ beef, which again has been more on Scottie being vocal about things than anything else.

Scottie has remained quiet on the actual relationship, even being asked directly by TMZ for his thoughts on the whole situation.

Buckle up, we might get some more good Scottie quotes in the coming weeks..

