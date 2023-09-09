After a successful bullpen and live BP, it seems that Marcus Stroman is wanting to return for the Cubs in any fashion.

Marcus Stroman has been out since the last day of July with an initial hip injury and an eventual rib cartilage fracture. Since then, there hasn’t been much news about a time for a possible return, but it seems as if it might not be too far away:

Marcus Stroman is tracking to return as a relief pitcher for the Cubs, according to Bruce Levine this morning on 670 The Score. Not enough time to build back up to start, but can and wants to contribute in bullpen role. — Locked On Cubs (@LockedOnCubs) September 9, 2023

The possible return of Marcus Stroman to the Chicago Cubs as a reliever makes a lot of sense for both parties. Stroman has been working hard to make his way back to the roster, but as this point of the season a return to starting just might not be in the cards. It takes weeks to build one’s arm back up to be able to start games.

Where, as a reliever, it would take much less time to be ready to throw in big league games. He already has a bullpen, a live BP and another live BP scheduled. Theoretically, he might need one more live BP or one rehab appearance and be ready to join the major league roster.

Out of the ‘pen, he could serve in various roles. He could be an opener for someone like Wicks who doesn’t go as deep in games. He could be a bulk guy after someone is ineffective or to save the bullpen. He could even serve in a high-leverage role as he has pitched in some big moments in his career.

A return of Marcus Stroman could also help them off the field. He could provide a huge emotional boost to a team that has been grinding for months and is in the stretch run of the season. This is a high development for the team.

