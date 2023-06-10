Marcus Stroman expresses discontent with the Chicago Cubs front office regarding extension talks.

Marcus Stroman has been one of the best pitchers in MLB this season. He currently leads the majors with 12 quality starts and also has an impressive 2.42 ERA. Stroman has made it clear how much he enjoys being with the Chicago Cubs, but it seems the front office isn’t willing to extend him just yet.

The Chicago Cubs have been nothing short of a major disappointment in 2023. Because of this, the Cubs are poised to be sellers at the trade deadline… again. Marcus Stroman has a player option after this season and will likely become a free agent if an extension isn’t reached. Between his incredible play and his potential free agency, there’s a strong possibility the Cubs could look to trade him.

Stroman wants to remain with the Cubs for years to come, but will the front office capitalize on that? He took to Twitter to share his side of the negotiation process (or lack thereof).

My agent and I made multiple attempts to engage them on an extension. Club wasn’t interested in exploring it now. Will see how it plays out! Love everything about the @Cubs organization! — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) June 10, 2023

It is abundantly clear how much Stroman loves playing for the Chicago Cubs. He often discusses how much he appreciates his teammates and fans on his personal Twitter account. With arguably the best middle infield in baseball, the Cubs should naturally want to extend one of the game’s best groundball pitchers. Now it seems that fans are no longer the only ones who are discontent with the team’s front office.

Marcus Stroman likes tweet calling for change in the Cubs front office 👀 pic.twitter.com/0yReZFvp9u — This Day in Chicago Sports (@ChiSportsDay) June 10, 2023

Of course, there’s still a possibility that an extension can be reached. Unfortunately, this front office has shown a reluctance to negotiate during the season in the past. Unless a monumental change comes about, the Cubs are sure to be sellers once again. Marcus Stroman can be the anchor of the Cubs’ rotation for years to come if they decide to keep him.

