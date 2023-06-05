Marcus Stroman is in the midst of the best season of his career.

The Chicago Cubs have had a frustrating season so far in 2023. One of the team’s bright spots has been the impeccable starting pitching of Marcus Stroman. The 32-year-old right-hander had made 13 starts this season and has maintained a minuscule 2.39 ERA.

Stroman signed a 3-year, $71 million deal with the Cubs before the 2022 season began. With an opt-out after this season, many are wondering if the Cubs will deal Stroman at the trade deadline. The former Duke Blue Devil has made it clear that he wants to remain with the North Siders. Stroman spoke to Ken Rosenthal from The Athletic about his future earlier this season.

“It’s incredible playing at Wrigley. Me coming out here 30 minutes before a game and getting a standing ovation, it’s hard to top that.”

Stroman’s home ERA drops to an even more impressive 2.15 this year. The way this season is going, the Cubs will have some tough decisions to make at the trade deadline. Unfortunately for Stroman’s desire to stay in Chicago, the organization would likely get a generous return for him.

Coming off another win last night, Marcus Stroman now leads all of Major League Baseball with 11 Quality Starts in 2023. Quality Starts are when a starting pitcher throws six or more innings and allows three earned runs or fewer.

Over his past four starts, Marcus Stroman has a 1.24 ERA with 21 strikeouts and a 0.69 WHIP over 29 innings. He has lowered his season ERA to 2.39 from 3.24 in that span. Today's line: 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 6 K. MLB-leading 11th quality start. pic.twitter.com/eMP9Rbbxnz — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) June 4, 2023

The most simple and surefire way for Marcus Stroman to remain with the Cubs is if they can start winning consistently. They undoubtedly have a lot of work to do with a woeful record of 26-32. Despite their underwhelming record, the Cubs currently sit in 3rd place in the NL Central and are only 5.5 games out of first place. Teams have certainly had worse starts and still made some noise in the postseason. Now fans will have to wait and see if the 2023 Cubs can become one of those teams.

