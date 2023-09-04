Since making a start on the last day of July, All-Star Marcus Stroman has been sidelined with a hip and rib injury. However, it seems he’s on the path to a return.

Early on Tuesday, it was reported that Marcus Stroman would be throwing his first bullpen today in Arizona. Well, it looks like it must’ve gone well, according to this report:

Marcus Stroman threw a 35-pitch “bullpen side” off the mound in the Sloan Park stadium in Mesa Monday morning but he did not face any batters. Looked to be throwing free & easy. About a half dozen Cubs coaches & staff were watching from near the mound, with cameras placed all around the mound and behind home plate. Lots of high fives and fist pumps after he finished.

This could be a huge development for the Cubs. From April to June, Storman was a legit Cy Young candidate, and he and Steele were a great 1-2 punch. Things went off the rails a bit in July, but the injuries could certainly be to blame for that.

Getting a healthy and locked-in Stroman back to close out the season and aid in a potential playoff run could be huge. The pitching depth that has stepped up during his time away has been a welcome sight, but there is no such thing as too many arms come playoff time, especially when Stroman comes with ace potential. There should be more news or updates in the coming days on a possible timeline for a return, bullpens, or rehab assignments.

