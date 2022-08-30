Mario Edwards Jr. first intriguing cut for the Chicago Bears after dealing with an injury throughout most of training camp.

Mario Edwards Jr. was supposed to transition to the defensive tackle spot from the defensive end slot he occupied a year ago. However Mario Edwards Jr. dealt with an injury early in camp and has now been cut.

The #Bears released veteran DE Mario Edwards, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2022

Mario Edwards Jr. seemed like a logical choice to be a rotational 3-technique defensive tackle in the Bears’ defense. He has shown some pass rush ability along the interior of the 3-4 defense. He has been a disruptive player, but the Bears cut him anyway. It’s a minor surprise, but when a player isn’t on the field there is no way to evaluate him in a new position.

The move likely paves the way for Trevon Coley to remain with the Bears after he had arguably the best preseason of any player on the roster for the Bears. Coley racked up three sacks four QB hits and multiple pressures from his DT spot.

