Chicago White Sox pitcher Martin Perez made MLB history against Twins in 9-0 win

The Chicago White Sox enter the month of April with a .500 record. When these White Sox win, they win big.

The White Sox won their season opener 8-1 over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. They managed to score two total runs for the rest of the series, leading to two losses.

The Chicago White Sox bats came alive

On Monday, Chicago’s bats came alive in a 9-0 thumping of the Minnesota Twins in front of 10,423 fans at Rate Field. Andrew Benintendi, Andrew Vaughn, and Michael Taylor all hit a home run against the Twins. Lead-off hitter and third baseman Miguel Vargas went 1-for-2 at bat with two walks. He scored two runs.

But the White Sox pitching was the story of Monday afternoon.

Chicago’s three pitchers combined for a no-hitter against the Twins. Starting pitcher Martin Perez threw for six innings and recorded nine strikeouts. Mike Vasil pitched for two winnings and earned a strikeout. Brandon Eisert threw for one inning and earned three strikeouts.

Martin Perez made history on Monday against the Twins

Per the White Sox, Perez made MLB history in the win. He joined former Boston Red Sox pitcher Hideo Nomo as the only other league pitcher since 1901 to throw a hitless game in six or more innings with nine strikeouts while making a debut with a new team.

heckuva White Sox debut pic.twitter.com/RGP066vdM2 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 31, 2025

At 33, Perez signed a one-year deal with the White Sox worth $5 million in January. He played with the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres in 2024. The left-hander from Guanare, Venzuela, won a World Series with the Texas Rangers in 2023 and made an All-Star appearance in 2022.

Perez made an impression on Chicago fans on Monday.

The White Sox are 2-2 before their matchup with the 0-4 Twins on Tuesday.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago White Sox outfielder hits a career milestone in 9-0 win against the Twins Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE