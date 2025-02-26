Chicago Bears meet with player they’d have to trade for at combine: Report

The Chicago Bears enter the 2025 NFL Draft in a good position to land a Day 1 starter with the No. 10 pick.

The Bears made Darnell Wright their starting right tackle after selecting him with the No. 10 spot in 2023. Rome Odunze started 12 games for Chicago when they selected him with the No. 9 pick in 2024.

However, the Bears could do something in the 2025 draft that they haven’t yet with general manager Ryan Poles. Trade up in the first round.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed the Bears met with an elite prospect that Poles would have to trade up for if the team had any realistic shot of selecting him.

The Chicago Bears met with an elite DT

Per Greg Braggs with CHGO Sports, the Bears met with Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.

“No surprises here, but the Bears have met with DT Mason Graham from Michigan, and I’m told the interview went really well,” Braggs posted on X.

No surprises here, but the Bears have met with DT Mason Graham from Michigan, and I'm told the interview went really well. #NFLCombine — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) February 27, 2025

At 21, Graham earned second-team All-American and two-time All-Big Ten honors during his three seasons at Michigan. The six-foot-three, 320-pound athlete recorded 3.5 sacks in 2024, and nine sacks for his college career.

The Bears would have to trade up for Mason Graham

ESPN‘s Mel Kiper has Graham going at No. 5 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in his most recent mock draft. Kiper lists Graham as the No. 3 prospect on his big board.

“I love Graham’s technique,” Kiper wrote. “His leverage gives him an advantage at the point of attack, and interior offensive linemen struggle with his power and quickness. Graham has strong and active hands, and he has proved effective against the run and pass from inside. He had two sacks against Minnesota in September but managed just 1.5 the rest of the season.”

Poles made it clear during his press conference on Tuesday that the Bears need to find a game-changing defensive tackle that can help open up opportunities for defensive ends. It would take a miracle for Graham to be on the board at No. 10.

If Graham slides down a few spots in the draft, he could be a player Poles decides to trade up for.

Remember, Poles was considering trading up during last year’s draft to make sure the Bears could select Rome Odunze. Assistant GM Ian Cunningham had to pull him back.

There might not be the same resistance from the front office if Graham remains on the board closer to No. 10 in April.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Bears urged to re-sign key Pro Bowl player for Ben Johnson’s offense Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE