Chicago Bulls’ Matas Buzelis makes nasty move before dunking on Luka Doncic: Watch

Chicago Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis wasn’t star-struck on Saturday night when he made a nasty move on Luka Doncic before dunking on the Los Angeles Lakers star in the first quarter of their matchup at crypto.com arena.

As former Bulls center Will Perdue told CCS, Buzelis’ confidence is one of the forward’s best features.

A Chicago Bulls rookie has plenty of confidence

“Just the aggression which he plays with. He attacks the rim, he’s not intimidated, and that’s that says a lot,” Perdue said. “I mean, as young as he is, to step into the league, and some of these guys are (that Buzelis is playing against), quite honestly, his idols, but he doesn’t back down.

“But yet, I like how he walks that line of confidence, but he doesn’t cross over into arrogance. You see, a lot of players do that because they don’t understand the difference of the two, and I think he’s got a true grasp of that.”

Matas Buzelis dunked on Luka Doncic

With about seven minutes remaining in the first quarter and the Bulls trailing 14-10, Buzelis went with a behind-the-back dribble to get past Doncic before dunking on the five-time All-Star and Lakers’ newcomer.

Per video of the play by CHSN:

MATAS BUZELIS ON LUKA DONCIC 🤯 pic.twitter.com/JYwwMBeyZM — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) March 23, 2025

The Bulls selected Buzelis with the No. 11 pick in the 2024 draft. He’s showing signs of a future star in Chicago.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Bulls will be without an important piece in the lineup for at least two weeks Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE