The Chicago Bulls spent most of the 2024‑25 campaign shuffling lineups and auditioning young players, yet one consistent bright spot emerged. Matas Buzelis, the 20‑year‑old Lithuanian forward selected at No. 11 in the 2024 draft, started just a handful of games early in the season, then broke through after the All‑Star break. Over his final 31 appearances, he averaged 13 points on 47 per cent shooting and earned a spot on the NBA’s All‑Rookie second team. ESPN’s Jeremy Woo recently ranked Buzelis fourth among the league’s most intriguing sophomores, noting that the Bulls’ best path forward likely involves a prospective Buzelis star turn.

A Broader Skill Set: Ball‑handling And Leadership Goals

Chicago fans have started using gaming analogies to describe Buzelis’ potential. The Esports Insider Canada team covers high‑stakes esports betting and bonuses, and its emphasis on unexpected breakout performances mirrors the Bulls’ hope that their young forward can make a sudden leap. Drawing on that parallel, Buzelis’ success hinges on sharpening his existing skills and adding new layers to his game.

Buzelis showed glimpses of versatility during his rookie campaign. During the season, he averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and one assist in about 19 minutes per game, numbers that suggest significant room for growth. Team officials have reportedly set two clear goals for him this summer. First, they want him to take on more on‑ball responsibilities. Chicago expects him to operate out of pick‑and‑rolls and attack off the dribble more frequently in 2025‑26, especially if the club decides to hold firm in contract talks with Giddey.

The second goal concerns his shooting range. Buzelis knocked down 47 per cent of his attempts during that late‑season run, but shot just 28 per cent from beyond the arc for the year. Coaches have challenged him to become a reliable perimeter threat. An improved three‑point stroke would force defenders to respect his spacing and create driving lanes for teammates like Coby White and Noa Essengue, addressing one of the biggest offensive issues highlighted by critics of Chicago’s offseason moves.

How His Growth Fits The Bulls’ 2025–26 Picture

The Bulls have spent much of the summer preaching patience. General manager Artūras Karnišovas and Donovan secured multi‑year extensions, signalling stability even as fans clamoured for a rebuild. That stability hinges on the success of a core built around Giddey, White and Buzelis. An NBA insider predicted Chicago will match any offer sheet for Giddey because the front office views him as a long‑term backcourt anchor, yet negotiating his price has slowed other roster moves. ESPN notes that Chicago remains in a contract standoff with the Australian guard, and the presumptive return of his playmaking should help Buzelis find comfort in an expanded role.

Meanwhile, critics outside the organization argue that simply extending Donovan and standing pat at the draft cements mediocrity. The Bulls will try to counter that narrative by spotlighting internal development. Buzelis’ potential as a 6‑1 wing with ball‑handling chops fits the modern NBA’s emphasis on versatility. His willingness to run the offence and his improved communication could also ease the pressure on Giddey, allowing the Australian to spend time off the ball.

That approach is a gamble. It assumes that Vucevic’s trade value can be converted into assets during the season rather than via a buyout, and that Buzelis will indeed make the sophomore leap analysts expect. There’s genuine optimism on that front: Woo notes that Buzelis was viewed as a contender for the No. 1 pick before the 2024 draft and still possesses significant upside as a tall, skilled perimeter scorer.

He will turn 21 in November and has the benefit of a full NBA summer to build strength and refine his shooting mechanics. Chicago’s brass is betting that those tools, combined with a larger role, will allow him to become the kind of multifaceted forward that modern offence runs through. In a season where external critics will scrutinize every decision, the Bulls’ fortune may rest on whether Buzelis can justify that confidence.

