Chicago Bears: Bulls’ Matas Buzelis worked out at training camp

The Chicago Bears might have some extra competition at training camp this summer.

On Monday, the Bears had two visitors from the Chicago Bulls show up at Halas Hall for practice No. 5 in Lake Forest, Illinois. One was making his case to play defense for the Bears.

Matas Buzelis tried out a DE drill at Chicago Bears practice

Per Chris Emma of 670 The Score, Matas Buzelis and Ayo Dosunmo visited camp on Monday. Buzelis even tried participating in a drill for defensive ends.

“The Bulls’ Matas Buzelis and Ayo Dosunmo are visiting at Bears camp,” Emma posted on X. “Buzelis was pushing his way through blocking pads, looking to join the defensive end group.”

Chicago selected Buzelis with the No. 11 pick in the 2024 draft. The forward averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and one assist per game last season. He showed massive improvement in the second half of the season, helping Chicago make the Play-In Tournament.

At six-foot-10, 209 pounds, the Lithuanian-American athlete would need to bulk up quite a bit if he wanted to play defensive end for defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

Buzelis has another hurdle to clear if he wants to make the NFL: He doesn’t really watch the sport, and would have much to learn about the contact sport, and isn’t even a big fan of the Bears.

“I don’t really watch football, honestly,” Buzelis told CHGO Bulls earlier in July. “I’m not a big football guy, but since (Caleb Williams) plays for the Bears and he’s the QB, and I expect big things from him. I think I’ll have to come to one of the games because I’m always in support of my boys.

“That’s the main thing for me, loyalty and support.”

Buzelis was living up to his promise to support the Bears on Monday.

