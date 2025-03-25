Chicago Bulls: 3 players have historic nights in 129-119 win over Nuggets

Before the Chicago Bulls game on Monday night, Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone argued the Bulls are “the best team running” in the NBA. Chicago lived up to Malone’s premise, knocking off the Nuggets (who were without Nikola Jokic) 129-119 in front of 19,816 fans at Ball Arena.

The Bulls completed a sweep of Denver for the season, as they recorded a 129-121 victory on Jan. 27 in a game Jokic scored 33 points. The Bulls have been on a hot streak lately. Monday night’s win was the team’s third in a row and the eighth win in 10 outings.

Coby White has been a key to the Bulls’ recent success. He earned back-to-back Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday, putting him in company with Michael Jordan as the only Chicago player to accomplish that feat.

White and two other players on the court Monday had historic nights.

Historic night in the Chicago Bulls’ win over Denver

1. Coby White

Per the NBA, White joined former Bulls star Zach LaVine as the only player in Bulls’ history to average more than 30 points a game and three or more three-point shots made over a 10 game span.

White also joined LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Michael Jordan, and Bob Love as the only Bulls players to score 35 or more points in three consecutive games.

Coby White over his last 10: 30.6 PPG & 3.2 3PM! He joins Zach LaVine as the only @chicagobulls to average 30+ PTS & 3+ 3PM over a 10-game span. He also joins LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Michael Jordan, and Bob Love as the only Bulls with 3 straight 35+ PT games. https://t.co/kv0lqfgjfZ pic.twitter.com/dWKyUXyc91 — NBA (@NBA) March 25, 2025

