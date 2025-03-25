Trending
Bulls

Chicago Bulls: 3 players have historic nights in 129-119 win over Nuggets

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) points with Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Lakers Mar 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) points with Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Before the Chicago Bulls game on Monday night, Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone argued the Bulls are “the best team running” in the NBA. Chicago lived up to Malone’s premise, knocking off the Nuggets (who were without Nikola Jokic) 129-119 in front of 19,816 fans at Ball Arena.

The Bulls completed a sweep of Denver for the season, as they recorded a 129-121 victory on Jan. 27 in a game Jokic scored 33 points. The Bulls have been on a hot streak lately. Monday night’s win was the team’s third in a row and the eighth win in 10 outings.

Coby White has been a key to the Bulls’ recent success. He earned back-to-back Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday, putting him in company with Michael Jordan as the only Chicago player to accomplish that feat.

White and two other players on the court Monday had historic nights.

Historic night in the Chicago Bulls’ win over Denver

1. Coby White

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) dribbles against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at PHX Aena.
Mar 19, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) dribbles against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at PHX Aena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

 

Per the NBA, White joined former Bulls star Zach LaVine as the only player in Bulls’ history to average more than 30 points a game and three or more three-point shots made over a 10 game span.

White also joined LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Michael Jordan, and Bob Love as the only Bulls players to score 35 or more points in three consecutive games.

