Matt Eberflus Hints At Change In Chicago Bears Offensive Strategy In 2023

Matt Eberflus hints at new offensive strategy this season

The Chicago Bears led the league in rushing by nearly 300 yards to the second-place Baltimore Ravens during the regular season. They also finished with a 3-14 record. Head coach Matt Eberflus suggested the emphasis on running the ball would change from the 2022 season during his interview with reporters at the League Annual Meeting.

The Bears passing scheme wasn’t helped last season with their pass-blocking personnel or wide receivers corps. The Bears added D.J. Moore to the wide receiver room this offseason. An offseason of workouts with Moore and Chase Claypool should upgrade the pass-catching abilities of the Bears in 2023. They’ll have extra chances to practice during OTAs.

According to Kevin Fishbain with The Athletic, Eberflus said the Bears would spend more time on passing during seven-on-seven drills and two-minute drills.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said they will emphasize the passing game a little more in OTAs this offseason — more 7-on-7, two-minute drills, etc. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) March 28, 2023

The extra practice should help Justin Fields and the wide receivers be more in sync this fall. Eberflus understands the passing game needs to be better and more present for the Bears to improve their win-loss record in 2023. Last season, Fields was throwing to a wide receiver corps that looked more the part of a scout team skeleton group against a starting defense.

The Bears have yet to upgrade Fields pass protection for next season. However, general manager Ryan Poles said he intends to use the draft to find offensive line help. Fields will need that if the Bears plan to pass more this season. They’ll have to pass more in order to win games in the modern NFL.

