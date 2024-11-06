New speculation suggests that Matt Eberflus may be the Chicago Bears head coach for at least the next season.

Starting off this season the Chicago Bears looked promising under head coach Matt Eberflus. Now after two straight embarrassing losses, the Hail Mary against Washington and the blowout loss to Arizona. Fans, reporters and analysts alike are dumbfounded as to how Eberflus still has a job when other head coaches have been fired this season that were statistically more successful.

When Matt Eberflus was hired in 2021 we all though he was going to bring change and a complete overhaul of the team and rebuilding to be a true contender in the league. As far as I’m concerned his time is up, he’s had his chance. He has failed time and time again to show any accountability for himself or the team. It sounds like he’s already lost the team according to how they respond in their interviews and press conferences.

So why on earth is Eberflus still in the saddle every week? According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, it may be because instead of the four year deal we thought he had, it may actually be a five year deal which would leave him on the payroll through the 2026 season. Which given the current state of the Bears would make sense as to why he has not been let go up to this point.

During a Q&A Brad Biggs had this to say about the current situation:

”I was under the assumption (Matt) Eberflus signed a four-year contract when he was hired, I’m now led to believe he actually signed a five-year deal that runs through the 2026 season. If you think about it, when you’re selling the idea of a rebuild and preaching patience, it stands to reason Eberflus would seek a deal longer than four years, and from what I’m told, I believe he got that. You may recall I asked Eberflus directly about the length of his contract when he was hired, and he declined to say.”

And it really would make sense if Matt Eberflus was able to squeeze a five year deal if he truly was, or is, trying to rebuild this Chicago Bears team. The problem is, when things start going wrong they blame the players first, mostly the quarterback. Justin Fields was a stud but he wasn’t utilized properly and now he’s showing promise for a different team. Caleb Williams is starting the same way, the kid has talent he just needs better coaching.

But here’s the thing, If Matt Eberflus does have a deal that goes through the 2026 season and the Chicago Bears fire him, he would be stuck on their payroll for almost two years and they would still have to pay his replacement. Now, the Bears have been spending a ton of money and attention to doing things the right way. If the season continues in a downward slide like it has the last couple weeks (and years, let’s call it like it is) then maybe the Bears cut their losses, and money wouldn’t be much of an issue to try and get a new face at the helm.

Things aren’t looking very good for Eberflus, with a mind boggling 14-28 record since taking the position, he’s going to need the team to play better than they ever have if he wants to stay in Chicago. The second half of this season needs to go flawlessly for him and the team or he could find himself on the chopping block.

The players are frustrated, the front office’s patience is undoubtedly wearing thin, and the fans are just downright angry. The Bears have played their hearts out, save for a few recent incidents, and they deserve better, we deserve better. We need Matt Eberflus to step up, or step aside.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE