For Chicago Bears fans who are holding out hope that head coach Matt Eberflus could be fired after this season, you may want to sit down before reading this. According to NFL insider Adam Rank, there is a strong likelihood that Eberflus returns next season as the Bears’ head coach.

Matt Eberflus could be back with Bears in 2025

Rank broke this news Wednesday evening on his Bears podcast, The Sick Podcast with Adam Rank. The hot topic surrounding Eberflus this week has been his contract, specifically the mystery surrounding it’s details. Yes, Matt Eberflus’ contract details remain hidden from the public. Why, you ask? Well, because it’s the Chicago Bears, and that’s the best answer I have for you. Eberflus, who was hired in 2021, was originally thought to have been given a four-year contract. However, Bears beat writer Brad Biggs disclosed this week that Eberflus’ contract is likely a five-year deal, which would run through the 2026 season.

In his podcast, Rank discussed the contract ordeal and then went on to say why an Eberflus return in 2025 could be a real possibility.

“I talked to some people within NFL circles, people who are close to Ryan Poles, and they indicated to me that regardless of what happens at all, Matt Eberflus is coming back regardless.”

This isn’t the scenario that many Bears fans want to think about right now. The Bears are currently 4-4, but they are coming off two consecutive ugly losses. What’s worse is that there is chatter about Eberflus beginning to lose the locker room. D.J. Moore didn’t give an inspiring answer when asked that specific question earlier this week when he responded, “I want to say no.”

People in NFL circles that are close to Ryan Poles have told Adam Rank that Matt Eberflus will be staying with #DaBears.@adamrank: "They indicated to me that regardless of what happens at all, Matt Eberflus is coming back"#thesickpodcast pic.twitter.com/NFbeFaqtGq — The Sick Podcast with Adam Rank (@sickpodadamrank) November 7, 2024

This Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots is huge for the Bears in more ways than one. Obviously they need a win to keep up in their extremely tough division, but their response after getting trounced in Arizona 29-9 is what fans will be looking at most.

Coming home to Soldier Field to take on a Patriots team that is 2-7 is a recipe for a “get right” game. However, fans aren’t holding their breath after witnessing the flat performance the Bears gave coming out of their bye week just two weeks ago. Matt Eberflus has developed a reputation for not having his team prepared.

If the Bears look bad again this week against one of the league’s worst teams, the calls for Eberflus to lose his job will only increase. If Rank is indeed correct on Poles’ intention to retain Eberflus through at least next season, it will be a bitter pill to swallow for Bears fans.

