Matt Eberflus is expected to return to Indianapolis for joint practices with the Bears

With the next phase in the NFL’s offseason schedule underway, we finally know the 2023 Chicago Bears schedule as they enter the second year of the Matt Eberflus era.

The Bears released the 2023 schedule with the rest of the NFL on Thursday night, including three preseason games. One of those preseason games will see Matt Eberflus returning to Indianapolis to take on the Colts. But the Bears won’t be spending just a day there.

According to Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears are expected to hold joint practices with the Colts ahead of the second preseason game:

Bears fully expecting to have crossover practices on the road with the Colts in Preseason Week 2. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) May 12, 2023

This will be the first time the Bears hold joint practices since the 2018 preseason when they traveled to Denver for a few practices. The two teams were supposed to hold practices together again in 2020 but that was canceled due to the pandemic.

It makes sense for the Bears and Colts to match up in joint practices as Indianapolis is a short trip away and Matt Eberflus is familiar with the organization.

