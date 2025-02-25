Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles took a shot at Matt Eberflus at combine

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles addressed the media for the first time since he helped introduce new head coach Ben Johnson in January. Poles and Johnson have been working together to chart a path for free agency and the draft.

Part of those meetings led to the release of veteran tight end Gerald Everett and defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker on Friday. Poles said he didn’t fit the scheme for Johnson’s coaching staff.

Ryan Poles took appeared to take a shot at Matt Eberflus

During his press conference on Tuesday, Poles said he has been impressed with Johnson during their meetings together this winter. In his answer, Poles appeared to take a shot at Chicago’s former coach, Matt Eberflus.

“(Johnson’s) football IQ is on a totally different level from what I’ve seen and what we’ve been used to,” Poles said.

Ben Johnson’s “football IQ is on a totally different level from what I’ve seen and what we’ve been used to.” -GM Ryan Poles — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) February 25, 2025

Bears fans immediately picked up on what Poles was saying.

“Well being use to Eberflus, Waldron, Getsy and Warren let’s hope it’s on a different level,” wrote a fan.

“Talk about a shot,” wrote another.

Talk about a shot. pic.twitter.com/1WRXqkVcw9 — Donny Donowitz 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 ☮️ 🏈 (@BabooBott678) February 25, 2025

Eberflus’ decision-making crushed the Chicago Bears’ season

The Bears had to break from their long-standing tradition of not firing a head coach during the season to can Eberflus because of his low IQ decisions in games. Chicago’s players were fed up with much of the staff, including Shane Waldron for much of the season.

However, it was Eberflus’ explanation for not guarding the sidelines for the penultimate play before the Washington Commanders’ Hail Mary win that lost the locker room.

Eberflus said the play didn’t matter. Several weeks later, Eberflus refused to call a timeout at the end of the Bears’ loss to the Detroit Lions, forcing Caleb Williams to attempt a Hail Mary of his own when the team could have tried to get in field goal range. Eberflus defended the decision not to use a timeout.

Poles had to terminate the coach the next day with the explanation that Eberflus’ end-of-game decision-making crushed the Bears season.

At $13 million per year, that shouldn’t happen with Johnson.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Bears’ Ryan Poles reveals Ben Johnson’s plans to develop Caleb Williams Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE