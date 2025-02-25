Trending
Bears

Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles took a shot at Matt Eberflus at combine

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
Chicago Bears Travis Homer
Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles addressed the media for the first time since he helped introduce new head coach Ben Johnson in January. Poles and Johnson have been working together to chart a path for free agency and the draft.

Part of those meetings led to the release of veteran tight end Gerald Everett and defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker on Friday. Poles said he didn’t fit the scheme for Johnson’s coaching staff.

Ryan Poles took appeared to take a shot at Matt Eberflus

NFL: Preseason Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles looks on before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

During his press conference on Tuesday, Poles said he has been impressed with Johnson during their meetings together this winter. In his answer, Poles appeared to take a shot at Chicago’s former coach, Matt Eberflus.

“(Johnson’s) football IQ is on a totally different level from what I’ve seen and what we’ve been used to,” Poles said.

Bears fans immediately picked up on what Poles was saying.

“Well being use to Eberflus, Waldron, Getsy and Warren let’s hope it’s on a different level,” wrote a fan.

“Talk about a shot,” wrote another.

Eberflus’ decision-making crushed the Chicago Bears’ season

NFL: Chicago Bears Keenan Allen
Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus watches play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Bears had to break from their long-standing tradition of not firing a head coach during the season to can Eberflus because of his low IQ decisions in games. Chicago’s players were fed up with much of the staff, including Shane Waldron for much of the season.

However, it was Eberflus’ explanation for not guarding the sidelines for the penultimate play before the Washington Commanders’ Hail Mary win that lost the locker room.

Eberflus said the play didn’t matter. Several weeks later, Eberflus refused to call a timeout at the end of the Bears’ loss to the Detroit Lions, forcing Caleb Williams to attempt a Hail Mary of his own when the team could have tried to get in field goal range. Eberflus defended the decision not to use a timeout.

Poles had to terminate the coach the next day with the explanation that Eberflus’ end-of-game decision-making crushed the Bears season.

At $13 million per year, that shouldn’t happen with Johnson.

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson introductory press conference
NFL: Bears head coach Ben Johnson’s introductory press conference

