BREAKING: Chicago Bears signing former Dallas Cowboys OL, draft pick to practice squad

The Chicago Bears added more depth to the offensive line on the roster with a signing they made for the practice squad Thursday. The Bears had several offensive linemen battling injuries during training camp. Teven Jenkins is on injured reserve to start the season.

Fortunately, the Bears have no offensive linemen on their Week 1 injury report. The team is still adding help in case someone goes down early this season before Jenkins can return.

The Chicago Bears sign a former Dallas Cowboys draft pick

According to a statement by the Bears, the team signed Matt Farniok (guard/center) to the practice squad Thursday.

#Bears roster move:

We have signed OL Matt Farniok to the Practice Squad. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) September 7, 2023

Farniok was a former Nebraska standout drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played only 23 offensive snaps in his rookie season.

Farniok had a more significant role for Dallas in 2022. He played in 191 offensive snaps. He earned a 39.1 overall grade (41.7 run block and 31.4 pass block) from Pro Football Focus for his play last season. Farniok gave up no sacks last season but did allow six quarterback hits and 13 total pressures in his 112 pass blocks.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE