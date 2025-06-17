Chicago Bears arch-nemesis put on hot seat by rival before 2025 season

The names Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers evoke a lot of pain in Chicago Bears fan circles. The two have won a lot of games at the Bears’ expense.

Fortunately, Father Time is getting ready to pluck one from the league, as Rodgers is nearing the end of his career on a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers this season. The Steelers’ matchup against the Bears on Nov. 23 will likely be the last between Rodgers and Chicago.

A Chicago Bears nemesis could be gone soon

The upcoming season could be the last time the Bears will have to face LaFleur as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers. Per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, new Green Bay president Ed Policy will not extend the contracts of general manager Brian Gutekunst or LaFleur before the start of the upcoming season.

Gutekunst and LaFleur have two years remaining on their current deals. Policy told reporters on Friday that he is “generally opposed” to working with coaches and general managers in the final year of their contracts because it creates a lot of issues with staff, and he prefers to stay away from lame-duck situations.

Schneidman believes Policy indicated that Gutekunst and LaFleur are on the hot seat.

“In other words, the Packers will likely either extend or fire LaFleur and Gutekunst after this season,” Scheidman wrote. “This year already carries a heightened sense of urgency for the Packers as they enter Year 3 of the Jordan Love era after an underwhelming season, but now the public knows the head coach and general manager may have even more at stake, too.”

The end of the LaFleur era could be good news for the Bears. The Packers have an 11-1 record against Chicago since LaFleur took over in 2019, Chicago’s only win coming in a 24-22 surprise at Lambeau Field in January.

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson likes playing LaFleur

Of course, new Bears head coach Ben Johnson might feel differently. During his introductory press conference, Johnson bragged about beating LaFleur as the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions.

With Johnson, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell (who just received a contract extension), and Lions head coach Dan Campbell in the division, the Packers might feel pressed to try and upgrade the position if the team fails to show progress in Jordan Love’s third season as the starting quarterback.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Bears officially have top 10 position group amid Ben Johnson’s debut Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE