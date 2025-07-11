Matt Nagy relives Chicago Bears’ Double Doink catastrophe

Matt Nagy and the Chicago Bears were riding high in the 2018 season. They had just made the playoffs for the first time since 2010, winning the NFC North with their 12-4 record. It even looked as if the Bears would take down the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. And then disaster struck.

Trailing 16-15, kicker Cody Parkey lined up lined for a game-winning 43-yard field goal. The kick went up and left the left upright, before hitting the center crossbar and landing in the end zone. With only five seconds remaining, the Eagles went on to win the game. Now, the Double Doink lives infamously in Chicago lore.

Nagy is now the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator and has seen plenty of success since that playoff matchup. Still, the Double Doink isn’t something he’ll forget anytime soon, Nagy revealed on the New Heights podcast.

“The competitor in me, you want to be better. I got to use that to learn and be better. Everything happens for a reason, man. I get to be back here with [Travis Kelce] and coaching these guys, winning some Super Bowls and I’m going to learn from it.”

Chicago Bears’ Double Doink aftermath

Chicago’s 2018 squad was one of their strongest in recent history. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky was voted to the only Pro Bowl of his career, throwing for a career-high 3,223 yards and 24 touchdowns. Furthermore, the Bears’ defense ranked third in the league, allowing 299.7 yards per game. But with the Double Doink, all that success was wiped away.

The Bears weren’t able to hit their same heights during the 2019 season. Chicago fell to 8-8 and missed the playoffs. They matched that same record in 2020, but were able to sneak into the postseason as a Wild Card team. The Bears didn’t advance past the Wild Card Round, though, and haven’t been back to the playoffs since.

Nagy ended his tenure in Chicago with an overall record of 34-31, winning Coach of the Year during the 2018 campaign. While that season was his peak with the Bears, Nagy has gone on to avoid Double Doinks and win two Super Bowls with the Chiefs.

