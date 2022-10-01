Matt Nagy was fired from the Chicago Bears for failing to live up to his offensive genius status. But he did land on his feet back in Kansas City and may yet become the head coach.

Aaron Wilson has a source that predicts Matt Nagy could be the eventual replacement for Andy Reid in Kansas City. Reid is 64-years-old and has been coaching in the NFL for the better part of three decades so his time in the NFL may not last much longer.

Matt Nagy. Next head coach of the #Chiefs? One league source tells @AaronWilson_NFL not to rule out this possibility. https://t.co/mQhKuJRL52 — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 1, 2022

Matt Nagy was an awful play caller in Chicago and he returned to Kansas City to be the QB coach under Andy Reid with Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator. But Bieniemy has been having issues lately with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Mahomes hasn’t been a fan of his play calling.

“Matt is someone that Andy has a lot of confidence in, and he’s highly respected by the entire organization,” a source said. “I could see this happening in a few more years. For now, Andy is all in with what he’s doing, and I don’t foresee a change during the offseason.”

Matt Nagy had a close relationship with Mahomes when he was drafted by the Chiefs and that has continued at the beginning of this year. Another four years under Reid may be what Nagy needs to become head coach worthy again.

After his disastrous tenure in Chicago, Matt Nagy would need to develop as a play caller and as a developer of an offensive scheme. Nagy seemed to have an Arena League style of offense in Chicago where he forced the QB into the shotgun, didn’t run but 15 designed rollout passes and rarely called a screen pass.

There’s a lot of work for Matt Nagy to do before he can become a head coach again, and four years may be what needs to fix everything he failed at in Chicago.

