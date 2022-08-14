Trending
Matt Nagy loses at Soldier Field once again

Jordan Sigler
Matt Nagy

Matt Nagy’s offense struggled to play two halves Saturday

Chicago Bears fans don’t seem to miss Matt Nagy being on their home team’s sideline Saturday. Nagy and the Kansas City Chiefs left Soldier Field losers of Saturday’s preseason game by a 19-14 score.

The game had a few interesting tidbits but was mostly pedestrian for the Bears starters. National news about the Bears came from news about their rookies, the main one being their punter.

Locally, Bears fans wanted to get back at Nagy for the hole he helped put the franchise in. The former Bears head coach is now a quarterbacks coach for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs started up 14-0 before giving up 19 straight points to the Bears. This was poetic justice. Not being able to put together two good halves was one of Nagy’s cliches with the Bears. Bears fans relished in the moment of watching Nagy be on the losing side once again in Chicago. Thankfully he’s another team’s problem.

Fans heckled Matt Nagy from the beginning of the game. It was a thing of beauty to see Nagy roasted in Chicago.

Personally, really loved this one. Every Bears fan who sees Nagy in the street should shout “bubble screen” at him for the rest of his coaching career.

Revenge is sweet but short-lived

It was nice to poke fun at the Chiefs quarterback coach. He’s going to deserve that and a lot more. Thankfully the longer he’s away from the Bears, the more former players are starting to tell us how bad he was.

However, Saturday the Bears know the conclusion was only for a preseason game. The team’s “starters” (the ones who weren’t injured) looked woefully inadequate against the Chiefs varsity lineup in the first half.

The Bears are going to have to deal with the ramifications of letting Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace run Halas Hall into the ground. The team’s roster is in shambles currently because of the conditions Nagy helped create. With Nagy being gifted the benefit of joining an elite team, Nagy might get the last laugh for at least one more season.

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

