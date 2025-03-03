Chicago Cubs don’t want to ‘punish’; but have ‘major concern’ for infielder before Japan

It might be two games in a 162-game season, but the Chicago Cubs opening series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Japan has already been much scrutinized this winter by local media.

The Cubs will be without Nico Hoerner on March 18-19, as the second baseman recovers from flexor tendon surgery. He’s expected to return to the lineup for Chicago’s “domestic season opener” against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 27.

Third baseman and top prospect Matt Shaw has an unknown status for Toyko after he dealt with an oblique injury this offseason. The 23-year-old made his Cactus League debut on Sunday, going 0-3 at bat in the Cubs’ 7-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Chicago Cubs urged to keep Matt Shaw in the US

During an appearance Monday on 670 The Score‘s Mully & Haugh show, Bruce Levine argued that the Cubs should keep Shaw at home. While he needs extra reps before starting in the regular season, the Cubs need to emphasize they’re not punishing the rooking by keeping him back.

“Is he going to be a good third baseman,” Levine asked. “That’s the thing we don’t know about. Is he going to Japan? Is it important for him to stay back, work on repetitions knowing that he started three weeks behind?

“And instead of going there and playing two exhibition games and two Major League games, is it better that he stays back here and does the work that he needs to do to improve a third base? I think it’s a no-brainer, except you don’t want to punish a guy for the fact that he’s not going with the team the first time.”

.@DavidHaugh and @MLBBruceLevine argue about what's the best return-to-play plan for Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw, who's working back from an oblique injury. Listen to full segment: https://t.co/ZdCeutZtWg pic.twitter.com/2vmWEwxt7i — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) March 3, 2025

A “major concern” on the young prospect

While Shaw wants to play in Japan, Levine said the young infielder should work on his throwing, which the Cubs’ insider labeled a “major concern” in his game.

“And then the fact that (Shaw) could be here playing in games, working with the infield instructors on his throwing, which is a major concern, and the major issue is to whether he’s going to be a really good third baseman or not,” Levine said. “The guy is not afraid to work, he’ll work hard. He wants to go, obviously, made a case for it yesterday when he talked to us after the game.”

The Cubs have a few days to decide on what to do with Shaw for opening day. Chicago has eight more Cactus League games before the team heads for the airport to Tokyo on March 11.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell made it sound like Shaw is not trending toward being in Japan, but the young player could surprise the team this week.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Cubs veteran outfielder speaks highly on more than just the team’s talent Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE