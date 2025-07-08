Chicago Cubs fans turn on Matt Shaw after going 1-of-22 at-bat to start July

Starting pitcher Shota Imanaga gave up just two earned runs in 6.0 innings, but the Chicago Cubs‘ bullpen and bats were the cause of an 8-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night in front of 30,384 fans at Target Field in Game 1 of a three-game series.

Porter Hodge lasted one out in the eighth inning before giving up six runs, allowing the Twins to take an 8-0 lead. Chicago would score one run in the top of the ninth, but the game was already out of reach by the time pinch hitter Justin Turner powered a home run.

The Chicago Cubs have a problem at third base

Third baseman Matt Shaw had a rough outing against Minnesota. The rookie went 0-for-4 at bat. Entering Tuesday’s matchup, Shaw had just one hit in 18 at-bats in the last seven days and is now 1-for-22 in July. He has a .207 batting average with two home runs and 14 RBI this season.

Fans on social media are growing impatient with Shaw’s lack of offensive production. He was already sent down to Iowa once this season so he could work on his hitting. After beginning his second stint in the majors on a hot streak, Shaw is in a rut again.

Cubs fans are losing patience with Matt Shaw

Many are hoping that Chicago trades for third base help and sends Shaw back to Iowa.

“Could someone explain the internal options? we know Bertie can’t hit we know Brujan can’t hit. so who in Iowa could come up and replace Matt Shaw?,” wrote a fan.

“Its genuinely getting bad with Matt Shaw. Hes about to be batting under .200,” posted another.

“This team is not doing anything with Dansby hitting anywhere above 8th and Matt Shaw in the lineup. You cannot have a guy strikes out every AB with RISP and a guy hitting below .200 in this lineup as they are. Period. It’s time Dansby hears it at home. Inexcusable,” wrote a fan.

“Matt Shaw cannot keep playing. I get he’s young but he’s unplayable right now,” posted another.

“I really hope the Cubs are able to get something done at third base at the deadline because no offense to Matt Shaw but let’s be honest he’s overmatched at the plate he’s pretty much a pitcher in the nine spot at this point,” believes a fan.

“Are we just not going to discuss the elephant in the room that is Matt Shaw?? He’s great defensively but I’ve never seen a worse bat. Every at bat is either a weak pop-up or a strikeout. This isn’t sustainable, especially on nights when other guys aren’t hitting,” argued another.

