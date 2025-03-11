Chicago Cubs make final decision on Matt Shaw before Japan trip amid minor league rumors

On Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs made their decision on the status of rookie infielder Matt Shaw before the team’s trip to Japan this week. The Cubs are set to fly to Tokyo to play a couple of exhibition matches before playing two regular season games against the Los Angeles Dodgers starting on March 18.

Shaw has been easing his way back into the Cactus League after missing the start of spring training recovering from an oblique injury.

The Chicago Cubs had a decision to make

On Friday, Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reported that Cubs manager Craig Counsell said that Shaw’s situation was “fluid” with only a handful of days before the team was set to depart for Tokyo. The team was deciding between bringing him to Japan or letting him start the season in Triple-A.

“When asked today about where Matt Shaw might be starting the season, Manager Craig Counsell basically said that it’s fluid,” Levine posted on X. “The answer was after I asked him if Shaw could start at Triple A to hone his skills at 3B. Shaw will know by Monday if he is going to Japan.”

Matt Shaw is going to Japan

On Tuesday, the Cubs revealed their decision on Shaw. Per Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, Shaw will join the Cubs on their trip to Tokyo.

Via Mooney:

“Matt Shaw is going to Japan,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said today in Arizona.

Levine argued the Cubs would have been wise to let Shaw stay back. the third baseman’s weakness is throwing. And that’s a concern given his job tossing baseballs across the diamond to the first baseman.

Shaw has had 14 at-bats in the Cactus League. He’s .286/.375/.286 with three RBI.

