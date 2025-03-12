Chicago Cubs prospect has emotional reaction to Japan decision

The Chicago Cubs are betting on the youth when they embark on their trip to Japan. The Cubs are preparing to open their season against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Tokyo Dome on March 18.

On Sunday, the Cubs opted to reassign veteran infielder Nicky Lopez to the minors. Chicago will take Rule 5 draft pick Gage Workman to Japan. The move was a minor surprise for the Cubs before the regular season.

On Tuesday, manager Craig Counsel announced the big news on elite prospect Matt Shaw. The third baseman will travel with the Cubs to Japan after missing much of spring training recovering from an oblique injury.

An emotional week for Chicago Cubs rookie Matt Shaw

Shaw has gone through a wide range of emotions in the past week.

“Super excited obviously,’ Shaw said via Marquee Sports Network. “I’ve been waiting for an opportunity like this for a really long time. A great moment for sure…Honestly, it’s so exciting but we’re also going there to win a couple games so there’s a lot that goes along with it but definitely a lot of excitement.”

Shaw admitted that he and his family were stressed out waiting for the news about where he would be headed this week. He packed his bags for the trip to Japan but also knew that the minors were a possible destination.

Shaw isn’t sure if he’ll be starting against the Dodgers in March 18, as Counsel has not released the starting lineups for the game yet. But Shaw thinks he’s ready to take on the defending World Series champs.

“I’ve been preparing for this opportunity for my entire life,” Shaw said. “It just kind of came down to will they let me play and if they will, I feel ready.”

At 22, Shaw was selected with the No. 13 pick in the 2023 draft. He earned the MVP award in the Southern League for the Double-A Tennessee Smokies in 2024.

The Cubs think highly of Shaw. They proved their faith in him by bringing him to Japan.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Cubs: Kyle Tucker’s monster contract projection activates Houston Astros sour grapes Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE