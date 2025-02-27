Chicago Cubs rookie Matt Shaw’s injury news takes a turn

On Wednesday, it appeared like the Chicago Cubs would not have Matt Shaw available at the start of the season.

Bruce Levine of 670 The Score said he didn’t think Shaw would make the Cubs’ trip to Japan to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 18 at the Tokyo Dome.

“The Cubs haven’t announced it yet, but Matt Shaw (oblique) almost certainly won’t make the trip to Japan, Bruce Levine says,” per a post on X by 670 The Score. “There’s no way he’s going to be ready to go there and compete,” Levine says. “You want him for the other 160 games.”

Chicago Cubs rookie Matt Shaw’s timeline changed

Levine has a more optimistic timeline to report on the return of Shaw. The rookie is expected to appear in “the next few games” without restrictions.

“News from Cubs camp-Rookie Matt Shaw told me and Marquee Sports Network he will start playing in games the next few games with no hesitation or restrictions,” Levine posted on X. “Dealing with oblique issue since Feb 5th.”

At 23, Shaw is battling for the starting job at third base and the updated report means he could be ready to play the Dodgers in Tokyo. Shaw’s return would be fortunate, with second baseman Nico Hoerner out for the series.

The Cubs selected Shaw with the No. 13 pick in the 2023 draft. The Springfield, Massachusetts native earned the Southern League Most Valuable Player award during his time with the Double-A Tennessee Smokies in 2024.

He went .279/.373/.468 with 14 homers for the Smokies in 2024

