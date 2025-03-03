Chicago Cubs hint at another starter sitting opening day after Sunday’s debut

The Chicago Cubs infielder situation for opening day looks less rosy following Sunday’s 7-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

The Cubs revealed last week that Nico Hoerner will not be starting at second base against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 18 at the Tokyo Dome in Japan as he recovers from flexor tendon surgery. Chicago believes he will be available when they play the Arizona Diamondbacks for the “domestic opening day.”

The status of rookie third baseman Matt Shaw is unclear after he made his debut in the Cactus League on Sunday after battling an oblique injury. The much-hyped prospect from Springfield, Massachusetts went 0-for-3 against the Reds.

Chicago Cubs won’t commit to bringing Matt Shaw to Japan

Per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune, Cubs manager Craig Counsell would not commit to Shaw being on the plane on March 11 when the team departs for Japan.

“This is a hard one because it’s short and that’s going to make this different,” Counsell said Sunday. “We’re going to kind of jump to the first thing we see and the positive or the negative — Matt Shaw is going to be a good major-league player for the Chicago Cubs, that’s the evaluation I’m making. But what happens the next eight half-games for any player, who knows? It could be a lot, good and bad, that could fool you.

“Really, I want Matt to be healthy, I want Matt to be prepared for a six-month season and today is the first day of that.”

Counsell didn’t outright say it, but he hinted the Cubs are probably going to play it safe in March and ease Shaw back on the field when the team returns to the United States. Shaw will have a few more Cactus League games to practice between the Japan trip and before the regular season gets in full swing at the end of March.

Shaw wants to play on opening day

Shaw enjoyed being back on the field on Sunday. He wants to play in Japan but acknowledged the decision was over his head.

“Personally, I think that I’ve put a lot of time and effort to be ready for this situation, but it’s out of my hands,” Shaw said. “So I’m going to keep trying to do what I do every day and be consistent. And if I get the opportunity to go, I’ll be overjoyed. And if not, that’s just part of the process. So just keep rolling.”

The Cubs have about a week to decide what they do with Shaw before they depart for Japan next Tuesday.

