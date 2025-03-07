Chicago Cubs considering sending starter to Triple-A to begin 2025 season: Report

The Chicago Cubs have some important roster decisions to make by March 11. That’s the date the Cubs will hop on a plane to travel to Toyko and begin their regular season against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 18.

Second baseman Nico Hoerner will not join the Cubs in Japan as he recovers from flexor tendon surgery. The hope is Chicago will have Hoerner back in the lineup for their “domestic opening day” against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 27.

The Cubs also have to make a decision on top prospect and projected starting third baseman Matt Shaw. Shaw recently returned to the lineup in the Cactus League after suffering an oblique injury but the team was uncertain if he’d make the trip to Japan.

The Chicago Cubs could send Matt Shaw to Triple-A

Per Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, Cubs manager Craig Counsell suggested that Shaw’s situation is “fluid” with only a handful of days before the team departs for Tokyo. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that Shaw starts the season with the Iowa Cubs in Triple-A before he makes his debut this season in the majors.

“When asked today about where Matt Shaw might be starting the season, Manager Craig Counsell basically said that it’s fluid,” Levine posted on X. “The answer was after I asked him if Shaw could start at Triple A to hone his skills at 3B. Shaw will know by Monday if he is going to Japan.”

A tough decision for Chicago

Levine recently advocated for Shaw to stay at home for the Japan trip because the rookie needs to practice his throwing, a reported weakness for the third baseman.

Shaw has played in three Cactus League games for the Cubs this year. He’s .222/.222/.222 with one RBI.

It might be in the Cubs’ best interest not to rush Shaw into action in the majors as he builds his skills and confidence coming off a significant injury.

