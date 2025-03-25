Chicago Cubs manager has warning for fans amid rookie’s early struggles

The Chicago Cubs are two days away from resuming their regular season when they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. The series will be rookie third baseman Matt Shaw’s second ever in the majors.

Shaw earned his first hit on Wednesday in the Cubs’ 6-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Tokyo Dome. That was Shaw’s only hit against the Dodgers. He finished 1-for-11 at-bat with four strikeouts against the arms of the defending World Series champs.

A Chicago Cubs rookie struggled in Japan

Last week, manager Craig Counsell acknowledged that he didn’t hit well against the Dodgers.

“I don’t think he swung the bat well this series,” Counsell said via Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. “We faced difficult arms today. We’re going to face difficult arms in Arizona as well. That’s the major leagues. That’s your introduction to the major leagues, some really good arms.”

There has been some chatter in media circles that Shaw might be batting too high in the lineup. The Cubs had him batting fifth in Tokyo.

The Cubs and their fans need to be patient with Matt Shaw

On Monday, Counsell stressed that the team needs to be patient with Shaw. Cubs fans will need to be patient as the 23-year-old adjusts to major league pitchers.

“I think we have to (show patience) with young players,” Counsell said via Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune. “We’ve seen it with Matt already. The league is going to challenge you at times, and it’s going to feel like, ‘Oh, man…’ It’s just a different level, man. It’s the best league in the world, and there is an adjustment to it.

“I think Matt is going to be a really good hitter in the league, but we’ve got to acknowledge there’s going to be some tough times, too. But I also think he’s been a very quick learner wherever he’s been. My job, as much as I can, is to put him in a position to succeed, and a lot of that is just having confidence in him, and protecting him at times as well.”

Shaw last played in the Cactus League on Sunday in the Cubs’ 8-1 loss to the Oakland Athletics. He had no hits on three at-bats.

