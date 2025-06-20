Trending
Cubs

Chicago Cubs manager announced another starting pitcher injury

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell (11) watches players warm up during spring training camp.
Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell (11) watches players warm up during spring training camp.

The Chicago Cubs have yet another injury to monitor for their pitching staff following Friday’s 9-4 loss to the Seattle Mariners in front of 40,787 fans (including legend Sammy Sosa) at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs’ bullpen surrendered seven runs, but the story of the day was starting pitcher Matthew Boyd, who had to leave the game after pitching for five innings.

The Chicago Cubs reveal another injury

Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) throws a pitch against the Yomiuri Giants during the ninth inning at Tokyo Dome.
Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) throws a pitch against the Yomiuri Giants during the ninth inning at Tokyo Dome.

 

Boyd made an incredible diving grab to end the fifth inning off contact made by shortstop J.P. Crawford that went right for the starting pitcher’s body. Boyd appeared to leave for the dugout unfazed, but did not return to the mound.

Boyd gave up two hits and two earned runs and recorded six strikeouts on Friday.

Following the loss, Cubs manager Craig Counsell announced Boyd suffered a shoulder injury when he made the catch.

“Obviously, it was very hard hit,” Counsell said via Marquee Sports Network. “And the shoulder, he caught the ball, obviously, but the shoulder, his left shoulder, took the brunt of it, so had a pretty big bruise on his left shoulder, kind of on the front of his shoulder, and it just stiffened up pretty quickly.

“So there was no way to go back out there.”

It’s unclear how serious Matthew Boyd’s injury is

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) delivers a pitch
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Wrigley Field.

 

It’s unclear of Boyd will have to miss extra time do to the injury.

The issue comes at a time when the Cubs are down Justin Steele for the remainder of the season after he underwent Tommy John surgery. Shota Imanaga has been out since he hurt his hamstring on May 4.

The Cubs are looking to make a trade for starting pitcher help. Not only do they need to add quality to the rotation, but they need to give pitcher’s like Boyd some rest for before the postseason.

Boyd has a 6-3 record this season and an ERA of 2.84.

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) throws a pitch
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning at Citizens Bank Park.

