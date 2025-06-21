Chicago Cubs’ Matthew Boyd provides update on shoulder injury

With Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga out of the rotation, the last thing the Chicago Cubs need right now is for another starting pitcher to go down. President Jed Hoyer is looking to make a trade to boost the starting rotation so he can give arms on the rotation and the bullpen rest after asking players to step up in the spring.

On Friday, Cubs manager Craig Counsell explained he had to pull starting pitcher Matthew Boyd after he suffered a shoulder injury making a catch off contact from shortstop J.P. Crawford to end the fifth inning in Chicago’s 9-4 loss to the Seattle Mariners in front of 40,787 fans at Wrigley Field.

“Obviously, it was very hard hit,” Counsell said. “And the shoulder, he caught the ball, obviously, but the shoulder, his left shoulder, took the brunt of it, so had a pretty big bruise on his left shoulder, kind of on the front of his shoulder, and it just stiffened up pretty quickly.

“So there was no way to go back out there.”

Chicago Cubs SP Matthew Boyd provides an update

Following Boyd’s exit, the Cubs’ bullpen surrendered seven runs, leading to the team’s second loss in a row.

Boyd told reporters after the game that he does not believe his shoulder injury is too serious.

“My glove was up against my shoulder, and it kind of got me in a spot a little bit,” Boyd said via the Chicago Tribune. “It swelled up a little bit, and as the half-inning went on it tightened up. It was more precautionary than anything. … I don’t foresee it being an issue.”

The Cubs need Boyd to remain healthy. Boyd, 34, has a 2.84 ERA in 85.2 innings pitched this season.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Cubs DFA one struggling pitcher, while they recall another arm Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE