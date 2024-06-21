The Chicago Bears are one of the oldest teams in the NFL with a rather long history of the playoffs that contain many unforgettable games. Over the years the Bears have been one of the most successful franchises of the NFL, and their performance in the early years of the league, as well as their recent return to form, has given fans many memorable and exciting games to enjoy. Take a look at some of the greatest moments in Chicago Bears playoff history, the NFL matchups, the triumphs, and the heartaches that make this team great.

The 1963 NFL Championship for the Chicago Bears



The 1963 NFL Championship game could be seen as one of the most significant games in the Chicago Bears’ history. Led by head coach George Halas the Bears were to face the New York Giants at the Wrigley Field. One of the legendary defenses in the history of the NFL, the Bears defense -also dubbed the “Monsters of the Midway”- was instrumental in this match. They sacked the Giants’ quarterback Y. A. Tittle five times, which just goes to show their strength.

Among the highlights of the game, one has to recall the final interception by Bears’ defensive end Ed O’Bradovich. The Bears won 14-10, this being their first championship victory in 14 years having last achieved it in 1946. This victory is attributed to the coaching skills of Halas and the power of the team’s defense and this made them one of the greatest teams in NFL history.

The 1985 Super Bowl Run

No review of the Chicago Bears’ playoff appearances would be considered all-inclusive if it did not comprise the 1985 season – a campaign that is considered one of the finest in NFL annals. The Bears who were coached by Mike Ditka emerged to have completed the regular season with a win/loss record of 15-1. It was a season of strong play and great moments as they advanced through the playoffs.

In the NFC Championship game, the Chicago Bears were up against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field. The game is best noted for the Bears’ stringent defense that saw the Rams on the receiving end of a 24-0 shutout. Richard Dent, the MVP of the game, was leading the defense with 1, including 5 sacks and a forced fumble. This win advanced the Bears to Super Bowl XX which was to be played against the New England Patriots.

Super Bowl XX was not any different, since it was a clear demonstration of the Bears’ supremacy. The team demolished the Patriots 46-10 with the defense carrying the show as usual. They accumulated seven sacks and six turnovers and got the tag of ‘The Super Bowl Shuffle’ due to their dance. Thus, this Super Bowl triumph remains the high point of the Bears’ playoff achievements and is cherished by the supporters.

The 2006 NFC Championship

The Bears’ playoff history was not very good in the last two decades and they regained the limelight in the 2006 season with the coming of the new head coach Lovie Smith. The team finished the regular season with a 13-3 record, which meant that the team was seeded in the first-round bye of the playoffs. They were competing for the NFC championship title with the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field.



This is a game that can be remembered with a lot of cheer -particularly the Chicago Bears triumph- and also how the triumph was clinched. New Orleans was a hard team to challenge, especially with their quarterback Drew Brees. However, the Bears’ defense rose to the occasion and they made four turnovers and forced three sacks on Brees. In the game, there was a turning point when the Bears cornerback, Chris Harris, intercepted Brees and this led to a Bears’ touchdown that sealed their victory.

The Double-Doink Game

Another rather painful memory of the Chicago Bears in recent playoff history can be noted from the 2018 season. The Bears, with the coaching of Matt Nagy, completed the regular season with a 12-4 record thereby winning the NFC North and having a home playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The game that has been famously termed as the ‘Double-Doink’ was a close call. The Bears were trailing with mere seconds to go when their kicker Cody Parkey lined up for a 43-yard potential game-winning field goal. But his kick went through the left upright and then the crossbar and went wide, giving the Eagles a 16-15 win.

Still, this game will be remembered for the Chicago Bears’ good defense and the potential of Trubisky, the young quarterback of the Bears. The Double-Doink is now a part of Bears’ history, epitomizing the pain and the uncertainty that is characteristic of playoff football.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE