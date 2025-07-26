Chicago Bears coach on Caleb Williams: ‘Mentally it is what it is’

The Chicago Bears coaching staff understands the offense is not where it needs to be early in training camp.

Second-year quarterback Caleb Williams and his wide receivers were not on the same page getting lined up during the first two practices. The interior offensive line has struggled with its assignments. Center Drew Dalman had issues snapping the ball.

On Friday, offensive coordinator Declan Doyle praised Williams for progressing in getting his pre-snap duties right, but said the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft had much to learn about “vision” and ball placement. Williams threw two interceptions during a red zone drill in practice No. 3.

On Saturday, head coach Ben Johnson argued that Williams was “comfortable” with handling parts of the offense. Still, he wasn’t ready “mentally” for all the information he had been given in a new offensive scheme that includes complex pre-snap motion.

Ben Johnson: It is what it is

“There really isn’t a ton of carryover from what (Williams) was asked to do the play calls or anything of that nature,” Johnson said via Adam Jahns of CHGO Bears. “I mean, he’s always been very comfortable as a shotgun quarterback going back to college and even last year. He’s very comfortable in a two-minute setting.

“He’s very comfortable with tempo-type plays, and so now we’re asking him to be a little bit more structured in terms of the play calls. Sometimes there’s multiple calls. You know, there’s shifts, there’s motions, there’s a lot more going on mentally than probably there’s ever been for him. And so at some point, this thing will start slowing down, and he’s going to be able to catch up and his physical ability will take over from there.

“But right now, because mentally it is what it is, he’s playing a little bit slower than what he’s

capable of.”

What’s going on at camp? Here’s some interesting stuff from Bears coach Ben Johnson today on Caleb Williams. pic.twitter.com/qzcnP06aDU — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) July 26, 2025

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams needs to grow up fast

The Bears have two weeks for Williams to get up to speed before their first preseason game at home against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 10. Still, the reports from camp are worrying for a fan base that heard the same things about Mitch Trubisky and Justin Fields from new coaches in Year 2.

Williams needs to master the mental part of the game soon, because one of his biggest issues since he came into the league has been accuracy. And that hasn’t been fixed either.

It is what it is.

