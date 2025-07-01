Chicago Cubs are ‘enamored’ with Merrill Kelly: Report

As of July 1, the Chicago Cubs have yet to pull off a blockbuster trade for a starting pitcher. Cubs president Jed Hoyer said in May that he hoped the team could make a trade in the middle of June.

The Cubs have plenty of time to strike a deal, as the trade deadline on July 31 is basically a month away. Still, Chicago could use extra arms to give their rotation some rest after being asked to work extra duty with Justin Steele out for the season and Shota Imanaga just coming back from a hamstring injury.

The Cubs have been linked to several starting pitchers, and one has the team’s attention.

The Chicago Cubs are ‘enamored’ with Merrill Kelly

Per George Ofman, the Cubs are “enamored” with Arizona Diamondbacks right-handed pitcher Merrill Kelly.

“Told among the starting pitchers the Cubs are very enamored of, Arizona’s Merrill Kelly,” Ofman posted on X.

Kelly has a 7-4 record, 3.49 ERA, and 100 strikeouts in 17 starts this season. Kelly, 36, has an MLB career ERA of 3.78. He’s been with the Diamondbacks since 2019, the only team he’s played for in the majors.

The Diamondbacks are in fourth place in the NL West with a 42-42 record. Arizona is four games back from the final Wild Card spot.

While the Diamondbacks might not be ready to sell right now, that could change as we get closer to July 31st.

