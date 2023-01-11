One NFL star would be shocked if the Bears opted to trade quarterback Justin Fields

This offseason, the Chicago Bears will encounter a unique circumstance. Thanks to a victory over the inferior Indianapolis Colts in Week 18, the Houston Texans just edged them out for the league’s second-worst record, giving them the No. 1 choice in the draft. With quarterback Justin Fields making strides, the team is in prime position to trade the pick and acquire assets.

But the national storyline has been surrounded around if the team will trade Fields or not.

One well-known NFL player responded clearly, and rationally during a Twitter conversation between NFL commentators about the subject.

Mhmmm can’t make a statement like that ! I’ll be shocked if Chicago don’t trade back or don’t go above and beyond to build around Justin ! https://t.co/JeVyN5YMKT — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 11, 2023

According to Ryan Taylor the Bears have “abundant options. They could trade down in the draft, acquire more capital, and continue rebuilding the roster. They can select one of the top defensive prospects in the draft (Will Anderson Jr., Jalen Carter) to instantly improve their putrid, bottom-tier defensive line”,

Although Young and C.J. Stroud make compelling arguments for being franchise signal callers, neither of them will astound you. Every discussion regarding the quarterback’s draft case brings up Young’s size (5-foot-11, 194 pounds). While Stroud excels in the classic pocket passer role, he has trouble avoiding rushes outside of the pocket.

In his sophomore year, Justin Fields turned into a real dual-threat quarterback last year. He passed for more than 2,000 yards and scored 25 touchdowns while rushing for more than 1,000 yards. He has room to improve as a passer, which makes it unlikely that the Bears will keep him. But the offensive line should make use of his arm talent as well as the additional and sufficient quality that has been added to the pass-catching group.

