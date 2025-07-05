Chicago Cubs announce major lineup change before Cardinals game

The Chicago Cubs are making a significant change to their lineup ahead of their matchup on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

The switch came after first baseman Michael Busch hit three home runs in the Cubs’ 11-3 win on Friday against the Cardinals in Game 1 of the three-game series. Chicago broke a single-game record for hitting the most home runs with eight home runs.

On Saturday, Chicago was set to face left-handed pitcher Matthew Liberatore. Typically, Busch is platooned against left-handed pitchers, as he has struggled in the past against southpaws, but one of his home runs on Friday came against John King, a left-handed pitcher.

Before the Cubs’ contest on Saturday, the team chose to put Busch sixth in the lineup against Liberatore. First baseman Justin Turner, who is known for hitting well against lefties, was not in the lineup.

Chicago manager Craig Counsell told reporters before the game that he felt the team needed to change it up after Busch’s performance on Friday.

“Sometimes you gotta change it up … I thought today was a day with the way Michael’s swung the bat and has been swinging the bat,” Counsell said via Marquee Sports Network.

Fans approve of trying Matt Busch against a lefty pitcher

Fans on social media welcomed the change.

“It’s about time!” wrote a fan.

“Like someone said if/when we get to October, the Cubs can’t afford to start Turner over Busch just bc a lefty is pitching. Let him get a fair shot vs lefties now so that he isn’t in a silly platoon situation come October,” posted another.

This season, Busch is batting .288 with 17 home runs, and 55 RBI with an OPS of .920.

