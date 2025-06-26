Chicago Cubs DFA 4.76 ERA, former ROTY pitcher amid Shota Imanaga news

The Chicago Cubs are set to see the return of Shota Imanaga on Thursday night against the St. Louis Cardinals. It’s the first outing for Imanaga since May 4, when the right-handed starting pitcher suffered a hamstring injury.

Imanaga will enter Thursday night’s game with an ERA of 2.82 through 44.2 innings pitched in eight starts.

With a spot needing to be opened for Imanaga, the Cubs faced a decision as to which pitcher they’d need to DFA or send down to Iowa.

The Chicago Cubs DFA’d a pitcher, reinstated Shota Imanaga

Per a statement by the Cubs, the team officially reinstated Imanaga from the 15-day injured list and DFA’d right-handed pitcher Michael Fulmer.

“Reinstated left-handed pitcher SHOTA IMANAGA from the 15-day IL,” the Cubs posted on X.

“Designated right-handed pitcher MICHAEL FULMER for assignment.”

Michael Fulmer’s second stint with the Cubs

Fulmer, a 2016 rookie of the year with the Detroit Tigers, started the season with the Boston Red Sox before they DFA’d him in April after he surrendered three runs in four hits against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays.

The Cubs signed Fulmer to a minor league contract on April 22. Chicago called him up on Monday when they optioned Nate Pearson to Iowa. Fulmer, 32, gave up two hits in 2.0 innings pitched against the Cardinals on Monday night. He allowed no hits and earned a strikeout in one inning pitched during Wednesday night’s 8-0 win over the Cardinals.

Fulmer has a 4.76 ERA on the season.

This will conclude Fulmer’s second stint with the Cubs. He appeared in 58 games in 2023 when he earned a 4.42 ERA in 57.0 innings pitched.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Cubs may have ideal trade bait to entice Miami Marlins/Sandy Alcantara deal, per analyst Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE