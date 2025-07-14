Michael Jordan ranked number one all-time by Bleacher Report

By any metric, accolade, or analysis, Michael Jordan is easily one of the best basketball players of all time. The former Chicago Bulls legend is considered by most of the sports world as one of the two or three (at worst) best players to ever touch an NBA court.

The debate lies in where he ranks there. For a while, the former UNC guard was considered the best with ease and without much competition. In the last several years, as LeBron James’ case has grown, there’s been a spirited debate, and Bleacher Report’s NBA staff just waded in with their rankings.

Bleacher Report ranks Michael Jordan as the best ever

Despite the mounting accolades, performances, and counting stats, Bleacher Report’s staff still doesn’t believe LeBron James gets the edge over Michael Jordan. Not every NBA writer does, though, as Jordan’s lowest rank was two, and James’ highest was one.

“Michael Jordan is generally accepted as the GOAT, owning the highest career scoring average in NBA history and a perfect 6-of-6 performance in the Finals. But his legacy goes beyond the stats, and even the awards,” they wrote.

Jordan has meant more to basketball than anyone from a cultural standpoint, they argued. “From his signature shoe, to becoming the sport’s most elite competitor, Jordan established a blueprint for the NBA superstars who followed him,” the staff noted.

“Virtually every alpha in the modern era pulled something from Jordan. Kobe Bryant cribbed MJ’s work ethic and on-court demeanor. LeBron James borrowed the image cultivation and marketing savvy,” B/R went on.

They did admit that there is a legitimate argument for James and his “superior scoring efficiency, passing, and longevity,” all of which he can claim over Jordan. In fact, James was pretty close to landing that top spot. “But MJ never lost on the biggest stage, and he felt pretty close to god-like in his prime,” they concluded.

That 6-0 record in the NBA Finals might be the deciding factor in this debate, at least according to Bleacher Report. The resumes for both Jordan and James are incredible, but for now, Jordan still gets the nod.

