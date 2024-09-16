Michael Jordan’s tequila brand Cincoro celebrates five years and released limited edition Añejo Cristalino

Michael Jordan’s life post-basketball has been an exiting one as the Greatest of All Time has certainly kept himself busy. Not only does Jordan co-own 23XI Racing, spending time at NASCAR races watching his drivers but he also co-owns a Tequila company.

And they just celebrated five years of greatness this past week.

Five legendary founders and Team Cincoro co-owners celebrated the milestone in New York at Spring Studios. The event was filled with a look back at the last six years of success for the brand featuring an impressive VIP list including Michael Jordan, Derek Jeter, Eric Church, Michael Strahan, and more.

Guests at the event were treated to Espresso Martini and Cristalino Margarita, passed hors-d’oeuvres, and an opportunity to taste Cincoro’s core five expressions. Then attendees were invited to witness the unveiling of Cincoro’s limited-edition Añejo Cristalino with an infinity room experience complete with a mirrored bar and photo moment. In this space, guests were able to enjoy a pairing of the Cristalino served neat alongside Petrossian Caviar. As the evening progressed, attendees mixed and mingled in the lounge area of the venue while indulging in bottle service with the limited-edition Cristalino.

The five years of success with Cincoro are another achievement for Michael Jordan who started this as a passion project.

“Five years ago, we set out to create an exceptional brand and achieve the gold standard in tequila,” said Cincoro Tequila Co-Founder Michael Jordan. “What started as a passion project has grown into something truly special with some of my closest friends joining the business and enjoying Cincoro together, whether it’s stateside or around the world.”

Michael Jordan and Cincoro’s new limited-edition tequila

Cincoro Tequila also unveiled their new limited-edition Añejo Cristalino 750mL in an elegant platinum chrome-finished bottle at the anniversary celebration. The Cristalino liquid begins with the meticulous hand-selection of fully matured 100% Blue Weber Agave, sourced from both the Highlands and Lowlands of Jalisco, Mexico. The expertly distilled liquid is then aged for over 20 months in Tennessee Whiskey barrels, developing the rich character and complexity that defines Cincoro’s Añejo expression. Then the liquid is filtered to remove the color, while accentuating the vibrant notes of citrus, agave, and fruit, resulting in a sublimely smooth spirit with a rounded mouthfeel and lasting impression. The limited-edition Cristalino bottles will be available for purchase online at Cincoro.com and in retail stores in mid-September.

Cincoro Tequila was launched in 2019 by five NBA legends: Jeanie Buss of the Los Angeles Lakers, Wes Edens of the Milwaukee Bucks, Emilia Fazzalari and Wyc Grousbeck of the Boston Celtics, and Michael Jordan. In five years, Cincoro has won over 29 awards in accredited spirits competitions and is continuing to create the gold standard for greatness in tequila.

For more information on Cincoro’s five-year anniversary or to purchase a bottle of the limited-edition Añejo Cristalino, please visit www.cincoro.com/expression/ anejo-cristalino/

