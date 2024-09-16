Michael Jordan’s tequila brand Cincoro celebrates five years and released limited edition Añejo Cristalino
Michael Jordan’s life post-basketball has been an exiting one as the Greatest of All Time has certainly kept himself busy. Not only does Jordan co-own 23XI Racing, spending time at NASCAR races watching his drivers but he also co-owns a Tequila company.
And they just celebrated five years of greatness this past week.
Five legendary founders and Team Cincoro co-owners celebrated the milestone in New York at Spring Studios. The event was filled with a look back at the last six years of success for the brand featuring an impressive VIP list including Michael Jordan, Derek Jeter, Eric Church, Michael Strahan, and more.
Guests at the event were treated to Espresso Martini and Cristalino Margarita, passed hors-d’oeuvres, and an opportunity to taste Cincoro’s core five expressions. Then attendees were invited to witness the unveiling of Cincoro’s limited-edition Añejo Cristalino with an infinity room experience complete with a mirrored bar and photo moment. In this space, guests were able to enjoy a pairing of the Cristalino served neat alongside Petrossian Caviar. As the evening progressed, attendees mixed and mingled in the lounge area of the venue while indulging in bottle service with the limited-edition Cristalino.
The five years of success with Cincoro are another achievement for Michael Jordan who started this as a passion project.
“Five years ago, we set out to create an exceptional brand and achieve the gold standard in tequila,” said Cincoro Tequila Co-Founder Michael Jordan. “What started as a passion project has grown into something truly special with some of my closest friends joining the business and enjoying Cincoro together, whether it’s stateside or around the world.”
Michael Jordan and Cincoro’s new limited-edition tequila
