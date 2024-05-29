Michael Jordan makes a return to Gatorade commercials with an appearance in a new ad

Gatorade is going back to its marketing roots with a new commercial in 2024 and it features a narration by the GOAT Michael Jordan.

Launching during Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, Gatorade has gone back to its “is it in you” slogan from the 90’s, getting some help from Michael Jordan and other athletes. The list of star-studded athletes includes Caitlin Clark and Jayson Tatum.

The ad titled “it hasn’t changed” is based on different sports evolving over time with the concept that only what you have inside hasn’t changed. It shows highlights from various sports as well as sports stars, focusing on a few big name athletes.

Check out the ad below:

Also included in the ad with Jayson Tatum and Caitlin Clark are Sydney McClaughlin, A’ja Wilson, Josh Allen and DJ Lagway.

The end will give you goosebumps as it shows an AI version of Michael Jordan with Gatorade drops on his face and him saying the classic punchline “Is it in you?”

Hopefully the revival of this campaign means we get more Jordan appearances in Gatorade commercials for the future.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE