Rare Michael Jordan-Kobe Bryant card to become most valuable basketball card ever

Even after his playing career is over, Chicago Bulls and basketball legend Michael Jordan continues to break records. This time, he had the help of the late Kobe Bryant.

A very rare 1/1 2007-08 Dual Logoman Autographed Kobe Bryant-Michael Jordan card is up for auction and is currently priced at $7,076,000.00 including the buyer’s premium. When it officially sells, it will break the record for most expensive basketball card, beating the previous mark of $5.9 million for the 2009 Panini National Treasures Logoman Steph Curry 1/1 in a private sale.

The demand for this Michael Jordan-Kobe Bryant card is astronimcal

“The demand for this card is astronomical, which makes sense, because it has everything, including photos, jersey patches and signatures from two of the greatest players who ever stepped on the court,” says Chris Ivy, Heritage’s Director of Sports Auctions. “The Dual Logoman card offered in this auction is the only example created that includes only Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant — making it the most sought-after example of the incredible Upper Deck Logoman series, and because of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death in 2020, it always will be the only one.

An undeniably unique lot that will be offered in the auction is a Massive 1994-98 United Center Original Game Used Court Section that is signed by Jordan … with five inscriptions. Measuring 8 by 8 feet, this extraordinary keepsake is part of the floor used when Jordan returned to the team after his first retirement and helped the team embark on its second run of three consecutive NBA championships.

Teams are required by the NBA to replace their court flooring at least every 10 years; photo-matching experts at PSA have matched this court in its current state to photography from the 2001-02 season through the 2005-06 campaign, after which it was replaced. More than a decade after it was removed from service, the consignor arranged to have Jordan sign it.

Not only did the NBA legend inscribe his enormous — 32 inches! — signature, but he underscored his autograph with details rarely if ever added to others: “Air Jordan, 5x MVP, 6x Finals MVP, 10x Scoring Title, HOF 2009.”

Michael Jordan appears on eight double logoman cards all-time but this is the only one that features the late Kobe Bryant. The auction will end on August 23rd.

Chicago Bulls analyst admits some panic about Josh Giddey Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE