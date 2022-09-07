NBA Legend Michael Jordan’s jersey during one of the most famous seasons in his stellar career is expected to reach up to $5 million at auction.

The jersey worn by NBA Legend, Michael Jordan in the 1998 NBA Finals Game 1 where the Utah Jazz beat the Chicago Bulls 88- 85 is up for auction.



The jersey, which has an estimated value ranging between $3 million and $5 million, is part of a single-lot Sotheby’s sale and is accompanied by a photo matching certificate from The MeiGray Group and a graded copy of a June 1998 edition of Sports Illustrated that features the jersey on the cover.



“The 1997-1998 season is perhaps one of the most popular among Jordan fans, as Michael was reaching the height of his abilities while simultaneously pursuing what he understood would be his last chance at an NBA Championship with the Chicago Bulls,” said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectables, in a press release

Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals jersey is going up for auction next month. It's expected to fetch up to $5 million pic.twitter.com/ah1ti9vwoI — Reuters (@Reuters) August 19, 2022

Though Utah won on the night, Jordan still managed to score 33 points in the game, exceeding his career average of 30.1 points per game. His 45 minutes of action on the court — the most he played of any of his finals games that year helped cement his legacy as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.



The Bulls went on to win the championship despite major internal divisions that had affected their season, with Jordan gaining his sixth NBA winners ring.



Bidding opens Tuesday, September 6-14, for the jersey as part of his legendary “Last Dance” season.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE