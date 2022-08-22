Michael Jordan will be a playable character in the new PGA Tour 2K23 game to be released in October

The news of a new PGA Tour golf game surprised many last week as it was announced a new version would release in October, just a few years after an a release in 2020. And for Chicago Bulls fans, the news got even better when it was revealed Michael Jordan will be a playable character.

Fans of the popular simulation golf game will be able to buy a “Michael Jordan Bonus Pack” that will feature the GOAT himself as someone you can play with in the game. Jordan was featured in a trailer that released on Monday, sporting some Air Jordan I Golf lows in a Chicago colorway as well as a bucket hat and red shirt.

Michael Jordan will be a playable character in the new @PGATOUR2K 2K23 game ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/ucpn1LWbiV — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) August 22, 2022

The game is available in three editions: The standard edition, Deluxe Edition and the Tiger Woods Edition and anyone that preorders the game will get the special Michael Jordan bonus.

The Deluxe and Tiger Woods editions will be available October 11th while the standard version will be available on October 11th.

